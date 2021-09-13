Augusta man wanted for Aggravated Assault

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public help to locate a man who police say is armed and dangerous.

Cequez Jones is wanted in reference to an Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault that occurred on the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road.

Jones is known to use the alias “Papa”.

He’s also wanted for questioning in reference to another case where he pointed a gun at a juvenile.

Cequez Jones is known to frequent the areas of Georgetown and Meadowbrook.

Police say he should be considered Armed and Dangerous.