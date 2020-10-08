Augusta man wanted for Aggravated Assault

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff is searching for an Aggravated Assault suspect.

The say 28-year old Andrew Maddox Jr. is wanted for an incident that happened on the 4200 Block of Parkwood Drive on October 7th.

Maddox is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know of his whereabouts or anything regarding the incident, contact the RCSO.

Latest Headlines: