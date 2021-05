AUGUSTA (WJBF) – William Gorham was sentenced to more than 60 years in prison after being found guilty on five counts of Arson and one count of Trespassing.

Officials say Gorham— vandalized his stepson, Howard Ray’s, car in September 2017, and started a fire outside of Ray’s Skinner Mill Road apartment the next day.

He blamed his stepson for his wife leaving him, and sent threatening text messages to Ray and his wife.