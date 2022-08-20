AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- “I just can’t figure it out. I thought everybody was trying to live as long as they could– that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Just after 2 A-M deputies responded to an incident on the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle and Cornell Drive.

29- year-old Nakendrick Dewayne Glover was shot at least once and died due to injuries.

A neighbor who has lived in his home for 50 years says he doesn’t understand.

“Riding bicycles fast, riding cars fast, police get behind a bicycle rider and pulling them down by the helmet,” neighbor Charlie Smith said.

Smith says it wasn’t like that when he first moved to the neighborhood.

“I don’t know what they got into the mind– you can’t raise children around people like that, it makes it hard for them children.”

The coroner says Glover was pronounced dead at 3:45 in the morning.

“Now you done took this woman baby, this woman daughter, or her son and that– that’s heartbreaking now they got their grieving going on with their child for something he did–stupid,” Smith said.