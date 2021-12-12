Augusta man reported missing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person.

Authorities say Elton Beasley was last seen leaving his home on the 2900 block of Old Barton Chapel Road on Thursday, December 9 at about approximately 12 p.m. He was last seen wearing a yellow safety vest and riding a brown/tan bicycle. Beasley is known to frequent the 1900 block of Haynie Drive and the area of Golden Camp Road.

If you have any information, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.