AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – One man has been found guilty for physically abusing the mother of his two children.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Sir Brixxton Coats was found guilty on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened on November 14th, 2021.

According to authorities, Coats repeatedly beat the mother of his children in the head and threatened to stab her with a set of brass knuckles with a knife attached.

Authorities say that while the mother was being attacked, the 7-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter hid in the bathroom.

Coats was convicted of Family Violence Aggravated Assault for the attack on his wife and two counts of Cruelty to Children in the 3rd Degree

Coats was sentenced to 15 years in confinement followed by 5 years on probation.