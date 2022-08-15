AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man has been sentenced to Life in Prison after being found guilty of murder.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Antonio Collier was found guilty of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

The incident happened on Rosier Road in July of 2017.

According to authorities, Sean Middlebrooks was apparently shot one time and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the D.A.’s office, Collier was sentenced to Life In Prison WITHOUT the possibility of Parole, followed by an additional 5 years in confinement for the possession of the firearm.