RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Augusta man arrested and charged for shooting and killing 24-year-old Mishon Robinson in 2018 has been found guilty.

According to District Attorney Jared T. Williams, a Richmond County jury returned with a guilty verdict for the shooting death of Robinson on Friday, March 4th.

Jamal Moss was convicted of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, 2 Gang charges, and a Firearms charge.

The incident happened at the Alpine Villas apartments on Alpine Road.

District Attorney Williams says Moss has been sentenced to Life without the Possibility of Parole, plus an additional 25 years.

“I am incredibly proud of the team of prosecutors, victim advocates, legal assistants, and investigators who worked tirelessly to make this victory possible,” says District Attorney Williams in an official statement. “This District Attorney’s Office will not tolerate gang violence in our community.”