Augusta man faces life in prison for killing his family

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — An Augusta man faces life in prison without parole for his killing his family.

Ryan Jones pled guilty to killing his mother, father, and brother back in 2013.

The 32-year-old has been in jail awaiting the death penalty. District attorney Natalie Paine agreed not to seek the death sentence to honor the family’s wishes.

Family members tell NewsChannel 6 that Jones suffers from mental health issues.

Authorities say on May 20, 2013, Jones shot his mother, father, and brother in the head. He then dismembered their bodies and set them on fire.