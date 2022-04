AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Augusta.

Authorities say the incident happened Sunday on the 1400 Blk. of Brown Road.

The driver, later identified as Michael Marx, 44, of Augusta, was traveling east on Brown Road when he lost control of his motorcycle and ran into a ditch.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No autopsy will be completed.

