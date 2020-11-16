Augusta man charged with sex crimes after attacking woman

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for Aggravated Sexual Battery.

The incident happened the morning of November 15th at Soultry Sounds Cafe located at 1035 Ellis Street.

Police say Victor Lane got into the woman’s car about 5:45 a.m. and violated her.

Lane is charged with Entering Automobile to Commit a Theft and Aggravated Sexual Battery, both felonies.

