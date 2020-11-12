Augusta man charged with kidnapping three people

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Augusta man for Kidnapping.

The incident happened, November 11th at the Circle K located at 2574 Tobacco Road.

Police say, Randy Lavert Carthen, walked into the store, placed an 9mm handgun on the counter and along with a birth certificate, social security card, and a piece of paper with the name Chris and phone number on it and stated the military was coming to get him.

Victims and witnesses say stated Carthen told everyone to go to the back of the store as he locked the doors.

Carthen is charged with three counts of Kidnapping and Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

