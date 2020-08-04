Augusta man charged with enticing a child, allegedly asked for nude pictures

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man is facing felony charges after attempting to solicit nude pictures from a child.

Emmett Junior Syed is charged with Felony Criminal Attempt and Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes.

On July 15th, Syed reportedly attempted to have an 11-year-old child send nude photos of herself to him via Facebook Messenger. He also allegedly described sex acts that he wanted to commit on her.

