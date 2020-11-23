Augusta man charged with Cruelty to Children after slapping his 5-year old

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man has been arrested for slapping his child.

The incident happened November 20th on the 2800 block of Nighthawk Drive.

Reports say Parker Gupton slapped his 5-year old across the face, leaving bruises. The child also sustained bruising on the inside of each ear, cuts on his forehead and cheek.

Gupton is also accused of grabbing another child. That victim got a cut on her forehead.

The children were treated at a local hospital and released.

Gupton is charged with Cruelty to Children in the 1st Degree and Simple Battery.

