Augusta Man Arrested for Sexual Relationship with 13-year-old Girl

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 30-year-old man after receiving a report of sexual assault.

According to an incident report, deputies responded to a MedNow on Peach Orchard Road to meet with an employee who treated a 13-year-old patient.

The patient’s mother told deputies, 30-year-old Jamael Worrell, had come to their home earlier in the week to give the teen a computer tablet.

The mother took the tablet and checked the messages, which revealed the two had been talking about their sexual relationship and how they love one another.

The teen’s mother brought her to the MedNow.

The victim says she and Worrell had previously had sex at his home on June 14th.

Worrell has been arrested and charged with non-aggravated child molestation.