Augusta man arrested for Kidnapping and Attempted Sexual Assault

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – An Augusta man is behind bars in Aiken County.

According to an incident report, 58-year-old Willie E. Walker went to a Beech Island motel with the victim.

The victim told Walker, she just wanted to have drinks, not sex, that’s when the incident turned violent.

The report goes on to say, Walker hit the woman in the face, grabbed her by the neck, and smothered her with a pillow and wouldn’t allow her to leave the motel room.

The suspect told the victim he would kill her if she kept screaming.

Several witnesses heard the woman screaming and called the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The report says all the three witnesses saw the victim come running out of the room with her pants and panties around her ankles.

Responding officers noticed the woman had a bloody mouth and hair ripped from her head.

Willie Walker is charged with Kidnapping and 1st Degree Assault w/ Intent to Commit Criminal Sexual Conduct.

He is being held at the Aiken County Jail.