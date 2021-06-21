Augusta man arrested for Kidnapping 19-year old

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Destiny Ard

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Robert Lee Kyler us now in custody for allegedly kidnapping a 19-year old Augusta woman.

According the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Kyler kidnapped 19-year old Destiny Ard at gunpoint Saturday from the Country Hearth Inn on Gordon Highway.

Ard was found safe and the 35-year old suspect is in the Richmond County Jail.

Kyler is charged with Kidnapping, Possession of a firearm during the commission of crime, obstruction, and fleeing/attempting to elude.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WJBF’s breaking news email list

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories