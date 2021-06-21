Augusta man arrested for Kidnapping 19-year old

Destiny Ard

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Robert Lee Kyler us now in custody for allegedly kidnapping a 19-year old Augusta woman.

According the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Kyler kidnapped 19-year old Destiny Ard at gunpoint Saturday from the Country Hearth Inn on Gordon Highway.

Ard was found safe and the 35-year old suspect is in the Richmond County Jail.

Kyler is charged with Kidnapping, Possession of a firearm during the commission of crime, obstruction, and fleeing/attempting to elude.