Augusta man arrested for Child Molestation

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man has been arrested for Felony Child Molestation.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Timothy Burrows is accused of molesting a 10-year- old girl.

The incident happened on the 2400 block of Sumac Drive.

Police say Burrows took the girl to the bathroom, exposed himself, and told her to “come here”.

He’s being held at the Webster Detention Center.

Latest Headlines:



