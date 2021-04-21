Augusta man arrested for Child Cruelty after toddler ends up in ICU

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man was arrested after a 1-year old ended up in the ICU at AU Medical Center.

The incident happened April 19th, on the 1900 block on Cooney Circle.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Dewayne Hampton grabbed the child causing his neck to snap backward and then burned the victim with a lighter on his leg.

The toddler sustained bleeding on his brain and a burn mark to his leg.

Hampton is charged with Cruelty to Children in the First Degree, he remains in the Richmond County jail.