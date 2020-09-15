Augusta man arrested for Arson after setting boxes on fire at a Wrightsboro Road apartment complex

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Fire Department and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire at the HUD Augusta Apartment Complex located at 1837 Wrightsboro Rd.

After investigating the cause of the fire, it was determined by both agencies to be Arson.

Further investigation by the AFD and RCSO led to the arrest of 49-year old Charles Adreian Bragg. He is the sole tenant of that complex after other tenants were moved.

Police say both the property manager and maintenance man have had problems with Bragg. They say he stacked boxes outside his apartment door to keep management from entering.

Bragg was arrested and committed to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on the charge of Arson in the First Degree.

