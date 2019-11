AUGUSTA (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that 26-year old Artavius Keon Ward has been arrested for the murder of Brian Harris.

Harris was shot at least one time on the 2500 block of Deans Bridge Road in April of 2019.

Ward has also been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He is being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention.