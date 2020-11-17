Augusta man arrested for Aggravated Assault and Kidnapping

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Augusta man for Aggravated Assault and Kidnapping.

The incident happened October 31st around 11:55p.m.

Police say Miles Edward Foreman told the victim to get in his car at the 76 Gas Station located at 2700 Peach Orchard Road. Once the victim was in the car, Foreman locked the doors and refused to let her out.

Reports say while the woman was in the accused custody, he hit her with his fist and a metal lug nut breaker stating “he was going to kill her”.

Foreman than pushed the victim out of the car.

Foreman is charged with Aggravated Assault and Kidnapping.

He remains in the Richmond County Jail.

Latest Headlines: