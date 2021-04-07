Augusta man arrested after drive-by shooting leaves one person wounded

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Carrie Street for a shooting.

Upon arrival they found a 24-year old man from Thomson was shot while cutting grass.

During the course of the investigation, Deputies and Investigators were able to identify the shooter as 25-year old Keveonta Hill from Augusta. Officials say Hill fired shots from his Dodge Journey while driving down Carrie Street.

Deputies found Hill’s vehicle on Peters Rd and he was located and arrested a short time later.

Keveonta Hill has been charged with two counts Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

The shooting victim was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.