Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta is familiar with short-term home rentals, but with the growth of companies like Air BnB and VRBO it’s not just for the Masters anymore.

“Destination Augusta knows visitors enjoy short-term rentals and we’re very thankful for that we haven’t heard any complaints or problems,” said Jennifer Bowen of Destination Augusta.

City planners telling commissioners there are about 700 short-term rental properties available in Augusta

They said the pros for new regulations would be improve the quality of life for neighborhoods, and generate tax revenue but the recommendation from the Planning Department and law enforcement is that no new regulations are needed

“That’s why we came back today so we could hear from the Sheriff’s Office the Marshal’s Office and Planning and Development and as you heard there have not been a lot of calls,” said Commissioner Stacy Pulliam.

About a half dozen locations in Georgia have short-term rental regulations in place, city planners say they will continue to monitor the situation, but some commissioners want more than that.

“We need to go ahead and put stipulations together like Macon and Savannah we need to be following suit,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

But for now, Augusta will maintain the status quo for hundreds of short-term rentals.

In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.