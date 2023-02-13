AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- “Nothing has really been done to help build up the farmers market community and the farmers themselves these are small businesses so this goes directly to the farmers and business services” said Rebecca Van Loenen, Executive Director.

For 13 years Augusta Locally Grown has helped feed people across the CSRA through farmers markets.

The USDA has granted the organization $500,000 to go toward their farmers business program.

“so this is such a big influx of money specifically for the local ad community that we’ve not seen in many many years if ever to come to here and so it’s so important to have these fund to steward them and to create programs like this” said Van Loenen.

This will help farmers markets to better serve people in need. Executive Director Rebecca Van Loenen says since relocating to the HUB in Downtown Augusta the organization has grown. They now have a teaching kitchen for the community.

“The other room is a shared commercial kitchen which is wonderful to see SRA needs more of these and then outside we have greenhouse so this whole facility is geared towards the community and the farmers” said Van Loenen.

This grant will last for three years. They are looking to help grow businesses by partnering with the Clubhou.se and Gateway Business services.

“there is a need here we all like to eat we all need to eat and so It just helps us build that infrastructure if you are a farmer in the community please connect with us we would like to get the services out to you” said Van Loenen.