Augusta Library reopening – phase 2 coming July 6th

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – All Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System branches will begin phase two of the reopening process by opening up to the public starting Monday, July 6th.

Patrons will only be permitted to come to the circulation desk of their library branch to pick up or drop off materials, sign up for a library card, update a digital library card, or pay any accrued fines that are past due.

Before patrons come in to pick up materials at the circulation desk, they will need to place holds online ahead of time through their PINES account or by calling the library branch of their choice. Our staff will be in touch and set up an appointment time for pickup.

There will be no browsing for materials in any branch locations. Computer use and programming will still not take place. The Augusta Library will have COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Staff will be equipped with masks and gloves, sneeze guards at the circulation counters, hand sanitizer, and maintaining social distancing practices.

All library branches will still be offering curbside pickup services during phase two. Patrons may place holds on materials for pickup online through their PINES account or by calling the library branch of their choice. Library staff will call to let you know when your items are available and schedule a curbside pickup time. Give the library staff 24 to 48 hours to get your materials prepared.

Pickup times will be Monday through Saturday between 10:30 am and 4:30 pm. All book drops are currently open if you want to return materials.

There are measures that must taken to ensure our staff is safe. Staff will be quarantining the books 72 hours after returns. There will be a 3-day delay when checking in materials. No fines will accrue for that 72-hour period.

These are the beginning steps being taken to ensure the library is providing safe services to patrons and staff. Our library is committed to the safety, health, and well-being of the Augusta community. This is and always will be our number one priority.

Visit arcpls.org/locations to contact your nearest library branch to place a hold. For more information call 706-821-2600 or email information@arcpls.org.