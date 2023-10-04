Augusta, Ga (WJBF) The sheriff says it’s busting at the seams with inmates, it’s overcrowded but staffing is so low mandatory overtime is required.

There is a suggestion to help deal with the situation, but the cost is tens of millions of dollars.

After spending about two hours inside the Webster Detention Center, city leaders saying what is taking place, should not be.

“This is unacceptable, I feel like it is unacceptable to see what I saw today,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

What city leaders saw is an overcrowded jail, but understaffed in one high security block none of the locks on the cell doors are working properly, city officials seeing the issues firsthand.

“It gives us a better understanding of actually what the Sheriff’s needs are looking at the outside you could never tell what goes on, on the inside,” said Commissioner Tony Lewis.

Commissioners have approved 300 thousand dollars to fix the cell door locks problem but for overcrowding the Sheriff wants city leaders to approve a new pod providing another 190 beds at an estimated cost of 38 million dollars,

We tried to plan for it in the last two SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) packages it was denied now unfortunately we got to the point where were in a crisis situation,” said Sheriff Richard Roundtree.

City leaders know there are currently no sales tax dollars for a new jail pod, but they understand better now the need.,

“When you have the inmate population that we have, and the sheriff is facing these challenges we have to meet these challenges even if it means building a new pod,” said Commissioner Lewis.

“How do you pay for it?”

“Well, you know that’s going to be a conversation that myself and the commission has as to how we create a mechanism pay for it we’re at the point now it needs to be paid for,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

“I wanted to give them an opportunity to look at it and see it we’re just not throwing money at a situation this is something as a matter of safety for this community for this community,” said Sheriff Roundtree.

A new jail pod is years away but one pressing need here at the jail are the old cell block lights they are not secure, and inmates are tearing them apart and turning the pieces into jail weapons, in the past two days 14 shanks have been confiscated.

