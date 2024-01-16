AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta commissioners plan to hit the road to see for themselves places where people are living.

“Well, we need to go on a tour. I think the thing about it is we wait for the community to come to us instead of us going to the community,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

Commissioners approved taking a tour along with code enforcement officials and court representatives of neighborhoods to see the conditions, and this is in preparation of whether or not Augusta should create what is being called a “slumlord ordinance.”

“Slumlords have taken over a majority of the areas that I represent, and we need to make sure code enforcement and every other city department responsible understand what’s going on so we can potentially deal with slumlords in this community,” said Commissioner Johnson.

Commissioners are aware Augusta has nuisance and blighted property regulations on the books, but they say new rules could send a message.

“If the landlord who is not doing a good job with their property, they know we are serious about trying to keep looking nice,” said Commissioner Francine Scott.

However, past commission efforts on run down properties have been hampered by state private property laws.

“When it comes to privatizing, we’re a little bit short on what we can do; however, we need to be able to do what we can do,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

“I want folks to see what’s happening in these communities so we can go out and see about fixing some of these issues,” said Commissioner Johnson.

Commissioners are voting to hold the tour within the next 60 days.