Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – A plan to right-size city government comes when the city’s rescue act money is coming to an end.

‘It’s going to be a very difficult budget year I think we’re up to the task that’s why proactively our interim administrator did a great job by presenting us options,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

The options are part of the Right sizing plan before commissioners it lists ten million dollars in economic benefits with almost five million coming from anticipated new revenues.

“Those increased revenues specifically did not come from tax increases, but Augusta historically has been able to reap the benefits of increased sales taxes over the years so this is on par from where this figure comes from,” said Interim Administrator Takiyah Douse.

The plan includes proposals to sell unused city buildings as well as some underused parks.

“Some of these properties we don’t need any more I agree with selling them I know some entities have rented them out for but again for a dollar I’m sure there are other facilities they could go to it’s the right thing to do,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

But Some wanting the plan to recommend eliminating city positions that have been vacant for a year or two.

“In the private sector it’s unheard of to have an unfilled position for more than a year and continue to fund it I think that would be a great start,” said Mayor Johnson.

The mayor also wants to see what a ten percent cut for all departments would look like when directors submit their 2024 budgets.

“I’m not stating we’re going to implement it I think it needs to be modeled sometimes you have to be these stress tests in place just to see where we are,” said the mayor.

The city is going into this budget season with a plan that could be a good fit,