Augusta leaders react to Administrator’s resignation

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Odie Donald came to Augusta as the highest paid administrator in the city’s history now commissioners finding out they will not be paying that salary much longer.

City Administrator Odie Donald waited until After Tuesday’s commission meeting to let city leaders know he would be stepping down catching them by surprise.

“The administrator was happy with the community and happy with the work that he’s been doing,he’s done a lot of improvements regarding our administration it was really a shock I hate to see him go,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Donald’s resignation letter does not say where he’s going but says his last day will be February 25th, but Mayor Davis indicating that date may be flexible.

“I feel confident that we’ll get the administrator to stay longer than February 25th I’m not worried about that,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

In his resignation letter Donald listed some of his achievements during his 14 months on the job, and commissioners didn’t expect his work with the city would be ending so soon.

“I think we were all shocked I think you will probably hear that across the board, we really thought that with the investment that we made in getting him here that you know he would be invested in for the long term I think leaving this soon was really a shock,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Donald did anger some commissioners during the fire chief selection process when he added the name of Antonio Burden, even though Burden wasn’t recommended by the search firm, but today Donald is being praised for his time on the job.

“He’s a man of integrity he really is, and I think Augusta is going to miss him,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“He’s done an amazing job I’m very proud of the work we’ve been able to get accomplished together I wish him well in his future endeavors while he’s still a part of the consolidated government of Augusta we’re going to work to the very last minute,” said Mayor Davis.

City leaders saying they will be taking up the administrator’s job in their next legal session in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.