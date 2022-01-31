Augusta kicks off new Lead Hazard Reduction Program

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The City of Augusta is partnering with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and other agencies to launch a new program.

It’s called the Lead Hazard Reduction Program and it’s aimed at identifying and cleaning up lead safety hazards in older homes.

Augusta got a $3.3 million grant through HUD and will be able to remediate around 120 homes built before 1978. The owner or the resident of the home must be low income. They also must have a child or children 6 and under live or spend a lot of time in the home. Pregnant women living in the home also qualify for the program.

“So we were proud to dig in, roll up our sleeves in a very short time frame and make it happen. So, this is something as stated, a long time coming. And we’re definitely excited to be able to assist our community with the removal of lead, or potential removal of lead in homes,” said Shauntia Lewis, Deputy Director at Augusta Department of Housing and Community Development.

Applicants will have their homes inspected and if they qualify they may be eligible for remediation.

The program kicks off today.

If you think you could qualify for this program, applications for the program will be available on Jan. 31, and residents can call 706-821-1797 or 706-667-4329 for more information; or go to the Augusta Department of Housing and Development website.