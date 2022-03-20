AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Lots of fans came out to support the Augusta Jaguars as they head to Evansville, Indiana to compete in the NCAA Elite 8.

” We just came out to support the Jags. We’re big fans. We’ve been to almost every game this year,” Jason Scherer said.

Augusta returns to the Elite 8 for the first time since 2010.

They secured their spot in the championship after a 77 – 76 win against Queens University of Charlotte Tuesday night.

” We just want to come support them and we hope they win the national championship,” Scherer said.

One family said they’re big fans.

” We’ve been to almost every game this year. All the games here at home and we’ve been to a couple of road games,” Scherer said.

They say they didn’t want to miss an opportunity to support their team.

” If you’re going to get all your gear on today is the day to do it. We’ve got the number one little cheerleader for the Jaguars, and we plan on supporting the team,” Scherer said.

The Elite Eight will begin on Tuesday, March 22, at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.