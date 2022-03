AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Hey CSRA! You’re invited to watch the Augusta Jaguars Division II National Championship Game.

The party will be Saturday, March 26th, at 3:00 P.M. at Christenberry Fieldhouse on Wrightsboro Road.

There’s no admission charge, and concessions will be available.

Bus service is available for AU students ONLY.

The Jagstore is offering 20% discount on the latest AU gear.