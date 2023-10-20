AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Saturday, the Piedmont Augusta Foundation will host the 23rd annual Miracle Mile Breast Cancer Walk. It’s a 3 mile fun walk through downtown Augusta to raise money and awareness for breast cancer.

The event has raised millions of dollars over the last two decades that goes right back into the community.

People sign up for the walk to raise those funds and support friends, loved ones and even co workers, who are breast cancer survivors or to honor those who lost their battle with the disease.

“Our goal is to make more survivors. Our goal is to give women a fighting chance against this cancer,” explained Laurie Ott, President of the Piedmont Augusta Foundation.

During the first Miracle Mile Walk in 2001, 90 walkers raised around three thousand dollars. Ott said it has become much bigger since then.

“We celebrate survivors. We lift them up. We honor those who’ve lost the battle to breast cancer.”

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women in the United States.

The Miracle Mile Walk raises money so that all women in the CSRA have access to these life saving screenings, regardless of their ability to pay.

“Every dollar that you donate to the Miracle mile Walk we put towards mammograms for women in the community. And no woman is ever turned away from having a mammogram thanks to these proceeds,” said Ott.

The organization uses some of the money raised on their mobile mammography units. And since 2001 they have diagnosed around 375 people with breast cancer, many of who may have died without it.

“Thanks to the Miracle Mile Walk, we’re able to take these mammograms to women in our community,” Ott said. “I mean, if you won’t come down to get your mammogram at the Breast Health imaging Center, we’ll bring the mammograms to you on the bus.”

Terri Jenks is a breast cancer survivor, having been diagnosed in April. She has been involved with the Miracle Mile Walk for 20 years in various roles, including her current one as co chair. She said that her annual mammogram saved her life.

“And he did a biopsy. Found two places, very small, very early. Just very, extremely blessed that we caught it when we did.”

She told NewsChannel 6 that she is passionate about the event because everyone will be touched by breast cancer in some way.

“It might not be you, but it could possibly be your mother, your sister, your aunt, your co-worker, your friend. Even your spouse. There are some men that have been diagnose with breast cancer” Jenks explained.

Jenks and Ott both encourage every woman to keep up with her mammograms, saying it could be the difference between life and death.

“Make it a priority. And life gets in the way for everybody and everything, but this should really, truly be a priority,” Jenks said.

“There are people who love you, you love people in your life, and we want you around,” said Ott.

The Miracle Mile Breast Cancer Walk will happen Saturday, October 21 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Augusta Common.

You can still take part. Just show up to walk, buy merchandise or make that life saving donation.