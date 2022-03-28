Augusta, Ga (WJBF It is a road commissioners have been down before but now some saying with the financial management in the mayor’s office city spending needs to be put under the microscope.

Some commissioners believe an in-depth audit of all city departments is needed to restore faith in city government.

“You have the citizens we have to answer to, they want questions they want answers they have been waiting an audit for a long time here in Augusta, and I think it’s time,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

Some Commissioners, however, don’t want to waste time with a city-wide audit, saying there’s no evidence of improper activity.

“We have an annual audit, they haven’t brought out anything that needs investigation, nothing they deem as a problem or trouble, so I don’t see the need,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

McKnight proposed the audit after the state said there was probable cause Mayor Davis violated state campaign finance law.

Others now saying if the concern is the mayor’s office an audit should focus on that, not the entire government.

“We can’t just go say hey we’re trying to go find missing money, when we don’t exactly know how much or where what the money was supposed to how do you know if it’s missing, here we have a couple of specifics, let’s go take a look at what they said is true,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

“There are other questions in other departments as well it is not just there it’s in other departments,” said Commissioner McKnight.

Now commissioners have not supported the call for in-depths audits in the past, we’ll see if they embrace this proposal at their meeting on Wednesday in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.