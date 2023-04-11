NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF)- The Augusta GreenJackets welcomed fans back for the first game of the year with fun things in store for the night.

” if you’ve never come out, you don’t know what you’re missing you need to” said Carl Keene , season ticket holder.

GreenJackets Fans made their way through the gates of SRP park, hoping for a good time

“It’s always a good time to come out to a game, especially the first game of the year” said Alex Jones, Fan

SRP Park and the GreenJackets are celebrating their One Millionth fan for Tuesday’s opening game. The millionth fan selected will win a grand prize.

The winner for the one millionth fan milestone is Ryan Shuchmann.

“every time we’ve been here we’ve just had a great time Every time I go home back to North Carolina I have stories to tell.” said Joey Heck, fan

Season ticket holders are also making their way back , enjoying the game and ready for a fun time!

“we love coming this is our station we got to pick our seats when the stadium opened and we just have a great time, we’re out here just about every night and we just love coming back every year. We’re so glad we’re the baby Braves.” said Susan Keene.

Fans are also taking in the GreenJackets atmosphere…

“the great people great baseball team lab Augusta” said John Strzelecki , fan

The GreenJackets will be back again Wednesday night for another game against down east wood ducks . In North Augusta nikita dennis WJBF NC 6