Augusta GreenJackets play first game at SRP park in over 600 days

NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WJBF)– For the first time in over 600 days, fans are heading back to SRP Park Tuesday.

A lot has changed at the ballpark since September 2019 when that last game was played. The team is now affiliated with the Atlanta Braves.

“This is Braves country. Always has been. So for us to be affiliated with them is really exciting,” GreenJackets media relations, Rylan Kobre said.

The team is a staple of the CSRA, and for fans near and far, Tuesday is a big night.

“That’s what has made this wait so difficult because we know how important we are to this community, and we know how much it means for people to be here,” Kobre said.

People like Gary Estep, who’s in town from Arizona visiting a friend, and heading to the ballpark tonight.

“We both grew up together since first grade, so we just love sports. We knew they were opening tonight,” Estep said.

Kobre says the organizations wants the opener to be equally as safe for fans as it is fun.

“We’re gonna be at 50 percent capacity today,” Kobre said. “We’re going to have protocols throughout the ball park. Socially distanced seating, we’re gonna have hand sanitizer throughout the ball park as well.”

Even though the game is limited to half capacity, Kobre hopes the stadium will still feel like home.

“It’s gonna still be that same loud environment that you have when we have a full crowd,” Kobre said. “I know our fans are excited to be back here. It’s been far too long.”

Tickets are available at the box office, and concessions are for sale.

The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 P.M., if weather permits.