NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc (WJBF) – In following with the Center for Disease Control and the MLB, the Augusta Greenjackets and SRP Park have lifted the mask mandate for fans.

A Message from the GreenJackets Front Office pic.twitter.com/LBiwb5doZp — Augusta GreenJackets (@GreenJackets) May 14, 2021

The new guidelines still call for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters but helps clear the way for reopening workplaces and schools.

The CDC and the Biden administration have faced pressure to ease restrictions on fully vaccinated people.