NORTH AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – the night local baseball fans look forward to all year long. Opening night for the Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park – their third year as an affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

“Play Ball!”



And just like that baseball season officially started at SRP Park. Hundreds of people packed into the stadium to cheer on their beloved Augusta Green Jackets.

Most fans were excited about the big return. Watching the green jackets play was something they’ve been waiting for since the season last ended.

“We’ve been season ticket holders since the green jackets, first came out here to SRP. So, yeah, we’re true fans, probably the biggest ones,” said a North Augusta resident.



And for others, the opening day atmosphere was their way of kicking off the summer.



“We love sports we love SRP park. So yeah we love it all. So, it’s very exciting for us,” said Renee Kenney.



“We get to get out here and meet people, your friends and just enjoy a good day at the ballpark,” said Matthew Kenney.



One mom flew all the way from California just to watch her son make his big debut as an Augusta Green Jacket.

“We’re excited to see our son play and get this win,” said Tina Bacastrom



And it was a family affair for many of the people at SRP Park. Another mom was bringing her son to the game following his return from the military.

“It’s been two years. I’m active navy. So, I’m on leave,” said a North Augusta resident.



“I’m a proud mamma,” said a North Augusta resident.



Even the North Augusta Mayor, Britton Williams couldn’t contain his excitement.

“The green jackets do an incredible job. They’re a great partner for us here in North Augusta. So, we’re just so excited to start off this season and we’re excited about this place being packed. It’s awesome.



Mayor Williams says they expected hundreds of thousands of fans to show up Tuesday night and by the looks of it, they were not wrong.

“You saw the car lines all the way down the center street? Yeah, it’s really exciting perfect weather tonight the temperature is awesome. So cannot have a better day for opening night. We’re fired up,” said Mayor Williams.