Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – It’s the plan to right size Augusta city government as COVID rescue money goes away.

“It’s a start for sure I think she listened, but we need to have a lot more discussions to have as a body though,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Commissioners scheduled to debate Tuesday the rightsizing plan

It estimates ten million dollars in benefits through department reorganizations and almost five million in new revenues through increased tax collections.

One of the areas to be reorganized is city grass cutting, under the plan it would all be incorporated under the Central Services Department.

“Which I think is probably appropriate if Central Services can handle it, they have a tough enough time handling our facilities,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Brandon Garrett.

“I think it’s the right thing to do when we talk about downtown Augusta and all the cutting aspects people are like no Parks and Rec no it’s engineering so this should be a good plan,” said Frantom.

But the plan does not recommend the elimination of any long vacant city positions or across the board budget cuts some commissioners are calling for.

“For her and the staff not to come back and that not be part of it, at least an attempt to make cuts across the board I that is a disservice to our citizens,” said Garrett.

“Obviously we wanted to see more cuts because tough discussions are coming, I’d image there will be an ask to each department head for a five to ten percent cut in your department,” said Frantom,

This right sizing plan does not fit all.