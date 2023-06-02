AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Augusta city leaders attempt to chart a way forward from its crippling cyber attack.

City leaders going behind closed doors in legal session for 90 minutes, that included top staff of the city Information and technology department.

NewsChannel 6 was the first to report 11 days ago that the city computer system was down.

The mayor later confirming it was due to a cyber attack.

Unlike the last two legal sessions about the attack this time the mayor -did not- read a prepared statement.

“Not you standing in front of the podium.”

“No I think you will have a better statement it will be a little more detailed instead of standing there telling you information I think you have a more detailed statement that provides a lot more information,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

As of 5:18 PM almost four hours after the end of the meeting the promised written statement had not been sent from the city.