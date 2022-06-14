Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Speed humps It’s what many neighborhoods are asking for.

“That’s correct when the commission announced it was going to revise the policy, they used some of the available funding to go towards them we got dozens requests we have a whole list of ones we are working through,” said Traffic Engineer John Ussery.

A commission committee recommending three speed humps for Flagler Road.

After it met the needed qualifications for the devices.

Earlier this year commissioners changing city policy to make it easier to get the devices, reducing the number of signatures needed from residents and doing away with the special tax that charged residents for them.

Now the city pays the cost, increasing the requests from those wanting them.

“Haven’t gotten a single I don’t want them,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

“Surprised by that?”

“I’m not, I’m not, I think people are sick and tired people speeding through their neighborhoods,” said Garrett.

Bellemeade Drive one of the latest neighborhoods to get speed humps, Commissioner Bobby Williams represents the area.

“We’re getting a positive review from the neighbors; the cars are slowing down,” said the Mayor Pro-Tem.

“I was hesitant at first, but yes I support where they are needed and if they are needed, I support it but a lot of people do not like them,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

Commissioners have 250 thousand dollars for speed humps this year. that will pay for more than 60 of the devices in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.