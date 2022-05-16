AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — With no AC, flooding issues and frequent violence Linda Price said living in Dogwood Terrace is tough — but for now its all she has.

” My daughter and I just make do with what we can,” Linda Price said.

It’s just one example of the need for affordable housing in Augusta.

” Affordable housing and the lack thereof is the greatest threat to our county right now. Its the greatest crisis on our hands,” Jordan Johnson said.

District one commissioner Jordan Johnson said its a problem seen across the city.

“That is the greatest need for the community right now and any corner in the city you go to and talk to folks they’ll tell you that,” Johnson said.

Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are hoping to address that need with $3.8 million dollars in funding secured for affordable housing in Augusta.

About a million dollars of that funding will specifically go toward proving housing for low-income families like the many who live in Dogwood Terrace.

” I hope they rebuild it better and update it and it has more safety,” Price said.

There are plans to demolish Dogwood Terrace and build better housing in its place.

Price said she hopes that funding will help provide a better and safer home for her family.

” A safe environment where you can sit outside, and children can play, and you can see children play and hear the laughter without someone coming through and shooting at them or shooting at someone else,” Price said.

Johnson said he hopes the funding will be a step forward in solving the affordable housing crisis.

“You have families across the county who are struggling to find quality and affordable housing for whatever reason, but it is our responsibility to help fill that gap and this funding will help us to do that,” Johnson said.

In total the state of Georgia will receive $170 million dollars in federal housing investments.