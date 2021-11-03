Augusta gas stations to be sold to international company

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – An international corporation is buying a well-known local company.

Sprint Food Stores is being sold to the E. G. Group out of the United Kingdom.

The deal includes all 34 Sprint gas stations and convenience stores in Georgia and South Carolina.

Augusta businessman Andy Jones started Sprint nearly 25-years ago.

Jones says he credits the commitment of his team for the company’s success.

E. G. operates more than 6-thousand gas stations and convenience stores around the world.

The Sprint deal is expected to close by the end of the year.