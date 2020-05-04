Live Now
Augusta gas station closed due to coronavirus

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A normally busy convenience store in west Augusta is closed due to a case of Covid 19. It’s the Circle K located on Scott Nixon Memorial Drive.

Today there’s a sign on the door telling the public that there’s been a diagnosis of the virus at this location.
Gas pumps also are covered.

Customers walked up only to find the doors locked.
According to the sign, the store will re-open as soon as advanced cleaning and sanitation is complete.

