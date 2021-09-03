Augusta Fugitive to be featured on ‘In Pursuit w/John Walsh’

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for suspected murder Darryl Eugene Walker.

And ‘In Pursuit with John Walsh’ is lending a helping hand.

The RCSO says Walker left the 2018 murder scene on Ridgewood Drive in a 2016 Nissan Altima with Georgia tag RIG 0731.

A devastating fire claims the life of beloved mother of three, Monique Johnson. But police soon discover that her death is by no means an accident, and Cal joins the hunt for suspected murderer and arsonist Darryl Walker, who’s been on the run since July 20, 2018. Darryl Eugene Walker is 5’7” and has slightly graying hair. Police say he’s got a very unique look – skinny with a large head. He’s blind in one eye and takes depression and seizure medicine. He may be working odd jobs like construction or a laundromat where he can get paid under the table. He may be living on the street and he frequents homeless shelters. He’s known to be very social and friendly, but don’t be fooled, he’s a dangerous man wanted for murder. IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH

Viewers with any information on Walker’s whereabouts can text or call the call center at 1-833-3-PURSUE or to submit online at InPursuitTips.com; or contact the RCSO AT 706-828-1020 or 706-828-1080.

IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH will feature Augusta fugitive Darryl Eugene Walker in its next episode premiering on Wednesday, September 8 at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery and streaming on discovery+