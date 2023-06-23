Augusta, Ga (WJBF) You can see the scars from the fast-rising storm water run-off on Formosa Drive.

It overwhelmed storm drains, and in some cases sent water into people’s homes.

“Very scary, we didn’t know if the rain was going to stop you know and cars continued coming down the road and the more they came down the road the more the water flowed into the house,” said Phyllis Cain.

It wasn’t widespread flooding on Formosa Drive, but the houses that got hit got hit hard.

“Water was like rushing in through the front and then I go run into the back and water starts rushing through from the back and water just continued to run right through the house,” said Valeria Williams.

Torrential rains caused flash flooding all over Augusta, but it was unexpected on Formosa Drive.

“This is the first time this has ever happened in all the twenty plus years we’ve been here,” said Cain.

Of course, for the past seven years the residents here have been paying a monthly storm water fee to address drainage maintenance issues, that didn’t happen here

No, it did not, it did not we flooded it’s horrible on the outside and the inside,” said Williams.

In nearby Fleming Acres the problems were continuing.

Sanitary sewers were overflowing, sending raw sewage into the street and into a nearby creek.

“It’s a disgrace because we pay taxes here and we get ignored,” said Dennis Gates.

“Getting nothing that’s the way I feel I’m getting nothing if I was getting my tax money’s worth I wouldn’t be talking to you today, “said Gates.

Heavy rains causing flooding creating a big mess, big expense, and some big-time resentment

In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.