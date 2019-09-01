Augusta Fire, EMA to give update on local response to Dorian

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — We are expected to hear more on the local response efforts to Hurricane Dorian, Sunday afternoon.

Emergency officials throughout the CSRA gear up for the impact of Hurricane Dorian.

The changing conditions prompted Augusta Fire and EMA to begin preparations for sheltering. Local red cross volunteers have already started making care kits. Those men and women are also trained and ready for the worst.

“We’re working on making sure that we have all of our volunteers here ready to go,” Executive Director of the American Red Cross Susan Everitt said. “Making sure we have all the stuff that’s needed, cots, blankets, comfort kits, food and water,” she added.

The fire chief plans to update the public on the local response efforts outside of Westside High School at 6 p.m.

“We continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian’s track and we have ongoing conversations with Chatham County on conditions on the coast,” officials said.