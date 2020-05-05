Augusta Fire/EMA joins DPH & Christ Community Health to offer on-site COVID-19 testing

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire/EMA has partnered with the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) to expand the availability of COVID-19 testing to the general public.

Augusta Fire/EMA, DPH, and Christ Community Health medical professionals will be performing on-site testing at Station #1 located at 1 Broad Street on Wednesday, May 6th from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

To receive a free test, people should contact DPH by calling the 3-1-1 to get screened. Operators who perform the pre-screening will also be able to register and schedule the person’s test time. Augusta Fire/EMA and DPH are encouraging people to register in advance, though it is not required.

If you come without registering then you can expect to wait an additional 20-30 minutes minimum before being tested. All tests will be performed on the Sibley Street side of the station.

Individuals looking to get tested for COVID-19 can either drive-thru or walk-up to the testing site entrance, which will be from Reynolds Street. All walks-ups will be screened prior to being tested.

“We have been working in conjunction with DPH since the start of this pandemic,” said EMA Director Christopher E. James. “This public testing site is a continuation of the joint mission of both public safety agencies to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and protect the people of Augusta.”

“Through our collaborative COVID-19 testing partnership with the City of Augusta and Christ Community Health Center, the Department of Public Health will be able to identify positive COVID19 cases and implement contact tracing in populations that might have difficulty accessing other kinds of testing options” stated Dr. Stephens Goggans, Georgia Department of Public Health District Health Director

Full details are:

Drive-thru/Walk-thru COVID-19 Testing

Station #1

1 Broad Street, Augusta, GA

May 6, 2020

10:00 a.m. –2:00 p.m.

