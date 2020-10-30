Augusta Fire Dept. holding ‘Trunk-or-Treat’ at 5 stations for Halloween

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Fire Department/EMA is happy to announce that five fire stations in Richmond County will be holding a ‘trunk-or-treat’ drive-thru candy stop for kids on Halloween.
Trick-or-treaters can stop by any of the five designated stations between the hours of 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Halloween night.
People should stay in their car, and firefighters will be wearing masks and gloves as they distribute the candy.
If the station appears empty, the firefighters may be on a call. The Department asks people to be patient until they return.
The fire stations are:
- Fire Station #4 1866 Ellis Street
- Fire Station #93507 Walton Way Extension
- Fire Station #10 1056 Alexander Drive
- Fire Station #11 2243 Old Savannah Road
- Fire Station #13 2619 Lumpkin Road
